Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian: She Posts More with My Kids Than Hers

Shanna Moakler is still feeling some type of way about her ex Travis Barker’s new wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

via Page Six:

Last week, a fan commented under a selfie the former Miss USA contestant posted, saying, “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” referencing Kardashian and Barker’s Hulu wedding special.

The person then quoted a part of the iconic drummer’s wedding speech in which he said, “Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

Moakler, 48, wrote back in response a few days later, saying, “she post more of my kids then [sic] her own lol,” shading Kardashian, 44.

The former Playmate shares two biological kids, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Barker, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2008.

The Blink-182 drummer also has a close bond with his ex’s first child, Atiana De La Hoya, whose biological father is boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, but it seems the “Kardashians” star also gets along very well with Barker’s kids.

The blended family is often seen spending time together on social media and her Hulu reality show, but — despite Moakler’s diss — it is evident that the Poosh founder’s kids are also prevalent on her profile and in her life.

Moakler, for her part, has gone through periods of estrangement with Alabama and Landon.

Her youngest daughter once said on Instagram, “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?,” but the duo then reconciled shortly after.

Moakler’s surprising jab at Kardashians comes months after she made a series of supportive statements about the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum to the public.

In April 2022, Moakler congratulated the couple following their Las Vegas nuptials and said that same month that she was in favor of them having their own kids together.

More recently, the “Meet the Barkers” alum praised Kardashian for being there for Barker when he was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

She said in June 2022, “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

Kardashian’s rep did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on Moakler’s recent snarky remark.

Well, Shanna, maybe that’s because your kids like the spotlight and don’t mind sharing it with the mother figure that’s present in their day-to-day lives.