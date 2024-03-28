Shakira Fuels Romance Rumors After Grabbing Dinner with 'Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount | lovebscott.com

Shakira stepped out for dinner at the swanky Italian restaurant Carbone with actor Lucien Laviscount on Tuesday, following her performance in New York City.

via: Entertainment Tonight

In the pic, both Shakira, 47, Lucien, 31, opted for mostly black looks. The former, who wore her curly hair down, stunned in shiny pants and a velvet jacket, while the latter opted for a motorcycle jacket, which he paired with a scarf and other coordinating items.

The dinner came after Shakira surprised a crowd of more than 40,000 in Times Square with an exciting performance in celebration of her recently released album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Lucien was on hand to support Shakira for her performance, and the pair even posed for a pic together backstage.

The outing follows the release of Shakira’s music video, for her song, “Puntería,” which Lucien stars in. The steamy video features the duo embracing in a giant lotus flower.

Shakira split from her longtime love, Gerard Piqué, in 2022. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shakira opened up about how her experience inspired her album, the title of which translates to “women no longer cry.”

“For too long we’ve been sent to cry with script in our hands and without an end just because we’re women,” she said. “We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society. We have to heal in a certain way. And I don’t think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a she wolf how to lick her wounds, you know? I think that now women decide when to cry, how to cry, and until when. Nobody’s supposed to tell us how to cope with the hardship of life.”