Al B Sure Tells Son Quincy Brown To “Come Home” Amid Reports Of Diddy’s Homes Being Raided | lovebscott.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal authorities in connection to sex trafficking allegations.

via: The ShadeRoom

Al B. Sure has entered the chat with a special message for his son Quincy Brown. The singer-songwriter took to social media days after reports and video surfaced of Homeland Security agents raiding P Diddy‘s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Early Thursday (March 28), Al B. Sure shared what appears to be a throwback photo of him standing behind Quincy. His caption though is what had the reactions pouring in!

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door emoticon] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I love you, Popz, Your biological”

Al B. Sure’s message has been living on his profile for less than two hours. So, at this time, Quincy hasn’t given it any energy online.

In fact, the 32-year-old hasn’t given any of the headlines surrounding his family this week any energy via social media. As Al B. Sure made clear, Quincy is his and Kim Porter’s biological son.

However, for many years, Quincy has also been considered one of Sean Combs’ children, given the music mogul’s past relationship and other biological children with Kim. Quincy is biologically related to Christian Combs and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs but has also shared a close relationship with Diddy’s biological son Justin.

Earlier this week, Quincy was trending on social media as folks began to question where he stands with the piling allegations against his stepfather.

P. Diddy has been named as a defendant in several sexual assault lawsuits since Cassie filed the first one in Nov. 2023. Diddy settled with the singer one day after she filed.

However, the allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking against him have continued, particularly in another bombshell lawsuit filed by his former videographer and producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones. Diddy has maintained his innocence, but the suit has put a spotlight on other names close to him, including son Justin Combs and former public bae Yung Miami.

Meanwhile, Quincy has seemingly kept his public distance from Diddy. Earlier this month, he seemingly skipped out on Diddy’s Nobu family dinner with sons Christian and Justin.