Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce from Husband Jeff After 7 Years of Marriage | lovebscott.com

It’s over for Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani.

via: People

The Selling Sunset star filed for divorce from her husband Jeff Lazkani on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” in documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair have two children together: Maddox Ali Lavon Lazkani, 5, and Melia Iman Lazkani, 3. Per the documents, Chelsea is filing for joint custody and spousal support from Jeff.

The celebrity real estate agent met her husband, a managing partner at advertising agency Icon Media Group, in 2015 and got married two years later, in August 2017.

In a since-deleted Instagram post months before their wedding, Chelsea revealed it was Jeff who kept her from leaving the United States to go back to London, where she grew up.

“Almost 2 years ago I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a ‘short break’. I stayed because I fell in love…It was the best decision I’ve ever made,” she wrote in the caption.

In addition to their personal connection, Jeff also played an integral role in Chelsea’s current career.

She was an established real estate agent before they met, but he introduced her to Jason Oppenheim, the founder of the Oppenheim Group real estate agency around which Selling Sunset is based. Chelsea joined the hit Netflix docusoap show in season 5.

“I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, “What do I have to do?,’ ” Chelsea told Vogue in May 2022. “You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn’t sure whether I was going to get in or not.”

A representative for Chelsea has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.