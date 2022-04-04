‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Arrested for Domestic Violence

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed was arrested for domestic violence back in March.

via Page Six:

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday that West Valley officers responded to a call of “unknown” trouble at approximately 10 p.m. local time.

Shouhed, 43, was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” which an LAPD public information officer explained is another legal term for domestic violence. It is used when there is “visible injury” on the victim.

A description of Shouhed’s alleged victim was not provided.

Shortly after his arrest, the Bravolebrity was booked around 1:05 a.m. local time on March 28, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department court records.

Shouhed was charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony, per the sheriff’s department.

He was given a $50,000 bond and held until 6:35 a.m., at which point he was released for paying the money. He is due back in court on July 25.

Shouhed’s attorney, Alex Kessel, tells Page Six his client denies all the allegations.

The reality star has not posted about his arrest on social media.

However, he has shared a series of cryptic graphics on his now-deleted Instagram Stories recently, including one that read, “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

Shouhed also posted a since-deleted video of himself Monday dancing along in his car to a popular Spanish song by Joe Arroyo called “Rebelion,” that has lyrics that state, “No le pegué a la negra,” which translates in English to “don’t hit the black woman.”

As of Monday morning, Shouhed appeared to still be following his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, on Instagram. It is unclear whether she was involved in the domestic violence incident.

Ben-Cohen did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2021 following a cheating-sexting scandal.

Shouhed was accused of sending racy texts to another woman while he was dating Ben-Cohen, and despite denying it for some time, finally copped to it in May 2021.

“We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn’t have done,” he previously told E! News.

“Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like … like it was going on for a long period of time.”

Ben-Cohen, who has two sons from a previous marriage, revealed during the “Shahs” Season 9 reunion that she and Shouhed did not plan to sign a prenuptial agreement.

She said, “I would not marry someone if I felt that I need to protect myself. In my eyes, that’s not a marriage. Then I’ll just date someone.”

The blogger also affirmed her love for Shouhed, saying, “The love and the connection that we have with each other, like, I would not be able to live a day without him in my life.”

On March 18, about a week before Shouhed’s arrest, Ben-Cohen posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “waiting for your call ….”

When a pal asked whether the caption was directed at her or Shouhed, Ben-Cohen replied, “both.”

Shouhed was previously married to nurse and influencer Jessica Parido, but their union ended because of admitted cheating on the Iranian-born TV personality’s part.

Damn, Mike. Say bye to Bravo.