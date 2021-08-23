Sha'Carri Richardson Likes Shady Tweet Comparing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Lil Wayne [Photos]

Following her lackluster showing this weekend at the Prefontaine Classic, Sha’Carri Richardson seemingly let her Twitter fingers do the talking for her.

via: HotNewHipHop

There has been a lot of media attention on Sha’Carri Richardson after she was disqualified from participating in the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test. She has been confident in the month following her unfortunate ban from the event, hyping up her race at the Prefontaine Classic, but it turns out that luck just wasn’t on her side. On Saturday, Sha’Carri finished the race in ninth place, which was the worst showing from her group. Elaine Thompson-Herah won the race, setting a new National Record with a time of 10.54 seconds. The Jamaican team did a full sweep of the podium, and Sha’Carri seemingly reacted by shading one of their team members, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, by comparing her to rapper Lil Wayne.

After Shelly-Ann video bombed Sha’Carri’s post-race interview, the American track & field star “liked” a fan’s post on Twitter, which compared Shelly-Ann’s looks to Lil Wayne’s.

“Shorty in the back look like Lil Wayne,” wrote the fan, which appears to have elicited a reaction in Sha’Carri.

As the “liked” tweet gets around the internet, people are turning on Richardson even more than they were last week, calling her a sore loser and advising her to accept her loss humbly.

What do you think of Sha’Carri’s “liked” tweet about Shelly-Ann?

Sha'Carri Richardson liked this tweet saying Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looked like Lil Wayne… Now this is misogynoir. I expect everybody who has been making excuses for Sha'Carri in the name of "protecting Black women" to come to Shelly-Ann's defense. pic.twitter.com/sWj0zZvQEH — ????LunarSkye??????? (@LunarSkye_) August 22, 2021

Sha'Carri liking a tweet saying Shelly looks like Lil Wayne like seh Shelly nuh look 1000x better than her — Vilest West Indian (@robbiedon_) August 22, 2021

Could never be her you comparing to Lil Wayne @itskerrii pic.twitter.com/i7yJynEuOH — Calling me Dania will suffice (@XYZisufficient) August 22, 2021

So Sha’Carri liked a tweet comparing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Lil Wayne in terms of looks. I actually felt a bit of sympathy for her when I saw the memes and the comments from Jamaicans. Not anymore. This is trash-tier, just like her running. — Rashaun D. A. Stewart ?? (@RStewartJA) August 22, 2021

if shelly looks like lil wayne, weh sha’carri fava? lil wayne 3 locs dem? — lia (@justtlia) August 22, 2021

People out her typing think pieces about how badly Sha’carri is being treated. She disrespected and diminished the accomplishments of several black women. She liked disrespectful tweets likening Shelly Ann to Lil Wayne. She disrespects her OWN teammates. Please – exit stage left. — that strong girl. (@samiloren) August 22, 2021

Now why would Sha’Carri like a shady tweet about Shelly-Anne looking like Lil Wayne ? — praise jah? (@haulyuhass__) August 22, 2021

Sha’Carri also clapped back after one critic claimed that he/she could beat her in a running competition.

???I’ll triple your whole year salary if you can ? https://t.co/jJ8udedMuS — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) August 22, 2021