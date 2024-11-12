Shaboozey Officially Has The Biggest Solo Song In ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 History As ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ Is No. 1 Yet Again

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

A couple weeks ago, Morgan Wallen knocked Shaboozey’s long-running No. 1 hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That didn’t last long, though, as “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” made its way back to No. 1 and hit 16 total weeks, which tied it for the second-most ever.

Over the chart’s 66-year history, the song is now outright the longest-leading No. 1 ever by an artist with no accompanying credited acts, surpassing the 16-week command of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” in 2023.

(Remixes of Shaboozey’s hit with both David Guetta and Alesso were released in April but have not drawn enough consumption for the DJs to receive chart billing.)

Overall, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” now trails only Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, in 2019, for the longest No. 1 run – 19 weeks – in the Hot 100’s archives.

Meanwhile, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which became Shaboozey’s first Hot 100 leader in July, one-ups “Last Night” for the longest reign of the 2020s.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” additionally extends the longest rule this year, 21 weeks, on the multimetric Hot Country Songs chart. It’s one of only eight titles to reach the milestone since the survey became the genre’s all-encompassing songs chart in 1958. Plus, of hits that have topped both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is now solely the longest-leading ever on the former, passing “Last Night.”

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky,” featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, jumps 14-10. It’s Tyler, The Creator’s third career top 10, all tallied in the past two weeks from his new album, Chromakopia, which posts a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated Nov. 16, 2024) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow, Nov. 12).

via: Billboard