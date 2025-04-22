Sexyy Red Has Her Own Meet And Greet With Chris Brown At Tycoon Music Fest

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Sexyy Red had a lil’ fangirl moment when she met Chris Brown backstage at the Tycoon Festival on Saturday, April 19.

The “SkeeYee,” rapstress was all smiles as she got up close and personal with Breezy in Detroit, where she convinced the R&B heartthrob to pose with her however she wanted.

The moment went viral after Sexyy Red posted a clip on X showing her on all fours and Breezy sitting on her back. In another pose, the two embraced eachother, whereas in another flick the two hit a signature prom pose.

“This how dem meet and greets be like,” she captioned the video referencing Chris Brown’s infamous fan meet and greets that he holds while on tour.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but share their hilarious reactions to the encounter, flooding her comment section. One person joked, “You look like you were debating on adding him to the team,” as another wrote, “lol nah sis every single celeb that has been around u, u def make them nervous but this oneeeee, he had u.”

Red’s hilarious meet and greet with the 11:11 crooner was inspired by his $1,000 tour meetings with fans, which have gone viral for some of the outrageous poses taken. Past photos have shown the R&B global star bending fans over, picking them up and even giving them kisses on the cheek. According to Breezy’s official website, the hefty M&G price last year included two signed personal items, a 11:11 calendar, a tour gift, VIP laminate, a signed 8×10 photo, early entry to the show and, of course, a picture with the global icon.

The all-new meet-and-greet packages are currently sold out for his upcoming Breezy Bowl anniversary tour kicking off June 8 overseas before concluding in the U.S. on Oct. 8.

Chris Brown junto a fans en el Meet & Greet del #1111Tour en Detroit. ?5/6 pic.twitter.com/5bhbqHf7ae — Chris Brown Spain Fans (@_cbspain) June 7, 2024

Sexyy Red performed at the Tycoon Music Fest as a surprise guest, which included a lineup of Chris Brown, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Skilla Baby and Fabolous. Other special performers included Tee Grizzley, Chevy Woods, and Gherbo. Monica also was seen watching Brown’s headlining performance from the side of the stage next to Breezy’s manager and her beau, Anthony Wilson.

