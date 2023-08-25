Sexyy Red Announces "Hood Hottest Princess Tour"

Sexyy Red is leaving “Pound Town” this fall for a cross-country journey.

via: Rap-Up

Set to kick off on Oct. 16 at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, the voyage will cover a 20-city span, including stops in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The grand finale is planned for Nov. 29 in San Francisco at The Fillmore. Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Following the immense success of her album Hood Hottest Princess, the tour announcement was an inevitable next step in Red’s career. The 11-song project boasted guest appearances from Tay Keith, Sukihana, ATL Jacob, and Juicy J, among others. Meanwhile, tracks like “SkeeYee,” “Hellcats SRTs,” and “Looking For the H**s (Ain’t My Fault)” helped propel the LP into popularity.

The St. Louis native hit several major career milestones in the past eight months. Travis Scott brought her out at the 2023 Wireless Festival, Nicki Minaj remixed her breakout record “Pound Town,” and she performed at Rolling Loud Miami this year.

In addition to her own, Red was recently added as a supporting act for Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” On Aug. 13, the rapper announced that she would finish its remaining dates. Later this month, the trio will make stops in Seattle and Vancouver before going to Denver, Austin, Houston, Charlotte, and Atlanta in September.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Red performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She met Diddy, Jayson Tatum, and Tyler, the Creator, to name a few. In a post featuring Tyler, she wrote, “My dreams came [true].” The artist responded to the photos on his Instagram Story. He shared, “Been hiding it, but [the] cat is out the bag. I got a BBL. This is not Photoshop.”

My dreams came tru ?? pic.twitter.com/JFSZNV4DB4 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 23, 2023