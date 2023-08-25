Ex-NFL RB Stevan Ridley Shares Video Of Race That Injured Kevin Hart

Challenging a former NFL running back to a foot race is never a good idea, especially if you are a 44-year-old comedian. Kevin Hart learned that lesson the hard way, and now he is in a wheelchair for the time being.

Hart posted a video to Instagram in which he explained his injury. He and Ridley got into an argument about who would win in a race, so they decided to settle it by running the 40-yard dash. As you might expect, it did not go well for the world famous comedian.

Hart said he tore multiple muscles in his abdomen, and he laid out his injuries in agonizing detail. He also said the incident served as a stark reminder that he is no longer a spring chicken.

“We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash,” Hart said. “40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s–t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk. Sit my ass down. This is 44.”

Now Ridley is finally sharing video of the race that ultimately put Kevin Hart in a wheelchair.

Per the vid, the race went down on a roadway somewhere outside of a home this week … with the two not even putting on any sort of running gear for the face-off.

In their first run, you can see Ridley just beat out Hart by a few steps. In their second, Hart actually hung well with the former New England Patriots back that is, of course, before he tore a bunch of muscles in his body and had to pull up short.

Hart can be seen in the clip grabbing at his hip before coming to a stop