Say What Now? Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Stepmom Posted Snapchat Video Saying 'I Killed Her Myself' | lovebscott.com

During her trial, the suspect claimed she was under the influence of meth when she created both the Snapchat video and a “to-do” list that included the chilling statement, “Kill Jodie.” The footage was presented as evidence in court.

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) – A jury has found a Palo woman guilty of first degree murder in the death of her step-mother.

Samantha Bevans was found guilty on Monday of working with her boyfriend, Tacoa Talley, to suffocate and kill Jodie Bevans in July 2022.

Prosecutors said Bevans killed her stepmother as revenge for kicking her out of her house.

During the trial, they showed the jury a Snapchat video of Bevans admitting to the killing.

Bevans’ defense argued Talley manipulated Samantha, and he is responsible for the killing.

They argued Bevans was trying to get a reaction out of Talley when she filmed the Snapchat video.

Talley was convicted of first degree murder last year. He’s already serving life behind bars.

Some members of Samantha’s family were at Monday’s proceedings. They say justice was served.

“Unfortunately, justice doesn’t bring Jodie back. We don’t get to see her, we don’t get to talk to her anymore, but they did the right thing.” said Samantha’s sister, Kellie Hughes.

Jodie’s family plans to host a memorial bike and motorcycle ride on June 8th. The ride will start at the Oxford Legion at 11am and go to Wild Hogs Walford, Swisher American Legion, Baxa Sutliff Tavern, and the Solon Legion.

via: KCRG