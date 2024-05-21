Kelly Rowland Gets Security Guard Together While Walking the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet | lovebscott.com

Don’t be playing with Kelendria Rowland.

The singer, 43, had been attending the premiere of the French film Marcello Mio, and looked stunning in a busty red flowing gown.

However, as Kelly made her way up the famous steps at the festival, she appeared to engage in a verbal dispute with a member of security after she held up her arm to guide her into the venue.

Omg French Karen had Kelly Rowland all the way fucked up at Cannes pic.twitter.com/dubBT3IiF9 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 21, 2024

Visibly scolding her, Kelly appeared furious who held up her finger to admonish the woman in front of the crowd in attendance.

The security guard appeared to frantically respond to Kelly, who even turned back to continue her tirade as she made her way up the rest of the steps.

It’s unclear what caused the dispute. MailOnline has contacted a representative for Kelly Rowland for further comment.