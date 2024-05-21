Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation in Connection with Ketamine Level Found in Actor's Blood | lovebscott.com

Authorities are investigating Matthew Perry’s death more than six months after the “Friends” star died at his home from the “acute effects of ketamine.”

Perry was found unresponsive at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28, 2023. Following an autopsy, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner revealed in December the “Friends” actor died from “acute effects of ketamine.”

Now, the LAPD tells KTLA 5 News that they’re working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service to find out how and why the actor had so much of the substance in his system when he passed away.

TMZ first reported about the investigation early Tuesday morning.

“There were trace amounts of ketamine detected in the stomach contents,” the autopsy report stated. “He was reported to be receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.”

Per the report, Perry’s last known treatment was one-and-a-half weeks before his death and the ketamine that was in his system when he died “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is three to four hours, or less.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, ketamine is a “dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects.” It is often viewed as a “club drug” that is popular among youth and young adults at raves and EDM concerts.

The report also found that contributing factors in Perry’s death included “drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects.”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, “Buprenorphine is the first medication to treat opioid use disorder (OUD) that can be prescribed or dispensed in physician offices, significantly increasing access to treatment.”

The manner of the death was listed as accidental (drug and drowning-related) and there were no signs of foul play are suspected.

“Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness; coronary artery disease contributes due to exacerbation of ketamine-induced myocardial effects on the heart,” the report continued. “Buprenorphine effects are listed as contributory, even though not at toxic levels, due to the additive respiratory effects when present with high levels of ketamine. Autopsy shows no fatal blunt or penetrating trauma.”

For most of his life, Perry was open about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Following his death, his loved ones launched the Matthew Perry Foundation, which aims to help people battle drug and alcohol addiction.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” the website’s mission statement reads. “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

via: KTLA 5