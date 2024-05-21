Kid Rock Reportedly Pulls Out Gun, Repeatedly Uses N-Word During ‘Drunk and Belligerent’ Rolling Stone Interview | lovebscott.com

Kid Rock is in hot water … again.

Rock allegedly pulled out a handgun and waved it around mid-interview with Rolling Stone.

Reporter David Peisner recounted the events of the interview with the musician, real name Bob Ritchie, that spanned over two hours at his home just outside Nashville, writing that it began cordially enough before Rock got “drunk and belligerent” and sent the evening “off the rails” as the two argued over Donald Trump and immigration.

Rock called immigrants “murderers” and “rapists,” incendiary talking points touted by Trump during his presidency, before he allegedly reached behind the seat of his leather chair to pull “out a black handgun” and waved it around “to make some sort of point,” Peisner wrote in the profile of the Rock published Sunday.

“And I got a f—ing goddamn gun right here if I need it!” Rock allegedly shouted. “I got them everywhere!”

Reps for Rock didn’t immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

Conducted after his Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham before spilling over to his home — which was described as a replica of the White House in the profile — the erratic interview covered Rock’s alt-right political leanings and support of Trump, whom he called his “bestie.” “You think I like Trump because he’s a nice guy?” Rock said. “I’m not electing the deacon of a church. That motherf—er likes to win. He likes to cheat in his f—ing golf game. I want that guy on my team. I want the guy who goes, ‘I’m going to fight with you.’”

Rock also acknowledged he was aware that he was “part of the problem” when it came to sowing division, echoing accusations that the 2020 election was “stolen” by Joe Biden despite no evidence of voter fraud. “It’s a rich-guy issue,” Rock said. “No f—s left. I’m not going to get it right every time, but I know my heart’s right. I want the best for this country.”

As the exhaustive interview began to wind down, Peisner alleged Rock blocked his attempts to leave, writing that the musician insisted on playing YouTube video after YouTube video. By the time Peisner made it out of the house, Rock motioned him over and asked, “Would you do me a favor? Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.”

