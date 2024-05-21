Misa Hylton Speaks Out After Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie Surfaces | lovebscott.com

Misa Hylton, who is the mother of Justin Combs one of Diddy’s sons, speaks out after resurfaced video shows Diddy attacking Cassie.

The fashion designer posted two images of Combs’ seven children on Instagram and shared in the caption that she was “heartbroken” over what Ventura must be going through.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” Hylton wrote. “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them — we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”

She concluded her caption: “Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Hylton’s post comes a few days after a video of Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel was obtained and released by CNN on Friday.

via: THR