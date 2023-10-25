Sergio Brown Charged With Mother’s Murder

Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrived in the Chicago area on Tuesday and was officially charged with the murder of his mother.

Brown, 35, was recently extradited from California to Illinois and will be formally arraigned later today. It brings to an end one of the more bizarre legal sagas of the last few months. Brown and his mother were reported missing last month, only for his mother’s body to be discovered beside a creek near their Illinois home. Brown remained missing for a few days until he began posting concerning videos from Mexico. He was eventually detained in Mexico and extradited to the United States. This remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates as they emerge.

Brown was a starting safety for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but went undrafted in 2010. However, he was later signed by the Patriots and would play nearly 100 games over the next seven seasons, although he would only ever start 15 games. He retired in 2016 following a brief stint with the Bills. Finishing his career with 144 tackles, Brown also played for the Colts and Jags. His time with the Bills came after a training camp with the Falcons.

Report: Former NFL safety Sergio Brown is set to face first-degree murder, concealment of dead body charges in Illinois in connection with his mother’s death, according to @TMZ https://t.co/RU20GWieac The hearing will take place at a Maywood court house — several miles from… https://t.co/TAvVgo92ya pic.twitter.com/keYLDCMbY2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2023

The news of Brown’s arraignment comes nearly two weeks after video of his extradition flight from Mexico surfaced online. The footage was taken on an Aeromexico flight from Mexico City to Tijuana. An agitated Brown be seen claiming that he is being kidnapped before he assaults one of the officers guarding him. Eventually, Brown is subdued and forced into his seat. According to the woman who shot the video, the incident occurred while the plane was still on the tarmac in Mexico City.

Questions about what exactly occurred in the sleepy Illinois suburb will likely come to light in the next days and weeks. However, neighbors in Maywood claim to have provided law enforcement with video evidence that shows Brown burning his mother’s clothes. While the recency of this footage is unknown, the neighbors also claimed that the 35-year-old Brown had been “acting out of his mind” in recent months.