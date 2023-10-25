Dwight Howard to Use Cross-Dressing Lover 'Kitty' As Star Witness to Fight Off Sexual Assault Allegations

Former NBA star Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations filed against him earlier this year and asked a court to dismiss a civil lawsuit he is facing in Georgia.

via: Radar Online

The star witness in the sexual assault lawsuit against NBA great Dwight Howard will be a cross-dresser named Kitty, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Kitty, who is described as “a man dressed as a woman” was the only other person in the room when Stephen Harper claimed he was forced to engage in a threesome with Howard during a late-night hook-up at his Georgia mansion.

The NBA All-Star’s renowned lawyer, Justin Bailey said Kitty will play a crucial role in proving the titillating tryst was consensual.

“Kitty will be a defendant witness,” Bailey told RadarOline.com in an exclusive interview.

Harper accused Howard of alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment, according to the lawsuit that was filed earlier this year by the renowned law firm Sabbak & Izmaylova P.C.

The mysterious Kitty, who has yet to be publicly identified, but was described as “a friend (the) Defendant has threesomes with every now and then,” according to court documents.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harper and Howard got together in July 2021 after they exchanged several salacious text messages where the former L.A. Lakers star moaned: “Thinking about that meat.”

The two men undressed and “engaged in consensual kissing” for about 40 minutes when Howard abruptly left the room during a break in the action — and returned with Kitty.

“Mr. Harper immediately informed Defendant that Mr. Harper did not come to Defendant’s house for a threesome and was not going to engage in a threesome with Defendant and Kitty.

“Mr. Harper became terrified because he realized that he was confined within Defendant’s bedroom with Defendant and Kitty, both of whom were much larger than Mr. Harper,” the lawsuit stated. “Mr. Harper was trapped in Defendant’s bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent bodily harm if he resisted Defendant’s sexual advances.

In a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com Bailey vehemently denied the allegation and accused Harper of trying to make a quick buck from a celebrity.

“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” Bailey said in the statement. “Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”

Harper seeks unspecified damages in the lawsuit which will hinge on Kitty’s version of events.