Kodak Black Would Gladly Give Donald Trump $1M If He Needed It: 'I F-ck With That Boy' [Video]

Kodak Black says he would gladly give former President Donald Trump $1 million.

via: HipHopDX

Black’s support for former president Donald Trump has remained firm since he pardoned him for federal weapons offenses in 2021, and he’s once again clarified where he stands.

On Tuesday (October 24), Drink Champs shared a snippet on social media from its yet-to-be-released interview with the Florida native. In it, Kodak expresses his affinity for Trump and points out that they both have quite a lot in common despite not being that close.

“I fuck with that boy,” he said. “He a Gemini like me — his birthday two days after my shit. And that boy, like, he be vibin’ out here too.”

Co-host N.O.R.E then asked: “So if Trump right now, even though he probably don’t need it, if he needed a million dollars, would you give him a million dollars?”

“Of course, n-gga,” the 26-year-old responded without missing a beat.

Prior to leaving office in early 2021, Trump signed the paperwork to wave Kodak Black’s sentence. As a result, he was freed from prison after serving over a year for falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami gun shop on two separate occasions.

He was originally sentenced to 46 months behind bars and expected to remain in prison until 2022 after federal prosecutors denied his request to have his sentence reduced.

As part of his numerous social media pleas to Trump, Kodak offered to donate $1million to a charity if he pardoned him before leaving office.

“If The President Them Free Me, I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “That’s on Everything.”

From then on, the rapper has openly endorsed the former reality television star through thick and thin. Earlier this year, he even defended the 77-year-old after he was indicted for a scandal involving Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

“I feel like these people on some other shit,” Kodak wrote on Instagram. “So they know like, they gon’ try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up n-gga, he a real n-gga. He’ll let a bitch do anything … Trump a real n-gga, man, a soldier.

“It ain’t even about no shit about how he snapped for a n-gga, it ain’t even that. ‘Cause you gotta think about it bruh, Trump’s already that n-gga, Trump already had big baggage. I swear to God, luggage.”

He continued: “But he ain’t tripping on that, he ain’t flagging … They gon’ fake it ’til they make it. Trump gon’ take it, ‘I don’t like the muthafucka.’

“They about to let Trump run this shit. All that eight years, four years and shit. By the time the new muthafucka get in, there’s so much shit they gon’ try to fix and all that type of shit. Let that man run his course.”