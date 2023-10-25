Monica Calls Anthony Wilson 'My Love' Amid Dating Rumors [Photo]

Is Monica boo-ed up?

via: AceShowbiz

Monica has apparently found herself a gentleman in Anthony Wilson. Amid her dating rumors with Chris Brown’s manager, the R&B and soul artist has publicly gushed over her alleged new boyfriend.

The rumored pair fueled the speculation about their relationship status with their sweet shout-outs on social media on Tuesday, October 24. Celebrating Monica’s 42nd birthday, he first took to his Instagram Stories to share several pictures of him and the birthday girl. “Happy birthday babe @monicadenise,” he captioned a black-white-picture of the two of them, while he simply added heart emojis to the other two photos.

Apparently Monica did not need more words to affirm Anthony’s feelings for her. Thanking her man for his sweet gesture all the time, she reposted one of his Stories and wrote in the caption, “Thank You my love. You’ve treated me like everyday was my birthday….”

Monica and Anthony’s dating rumors first sparked in June. At the time, the self-proclaimed Ladies Man was spotted with the singer/raptress at her son’s basketball game in Cleveland, indicating that their relationship is serious. According to The YBF, as Monica’s son Romelo took the court, she and Anthony were seen side by side, sharing laughter and intimate moments.

Many questioned Monica’s judgment as Anthony has a history of cheating. He reportedly dated TLC’s star Chilli while he was still married to his wife of 12 years. One fan wrote, “She stay picking men she’ll need to keep a gun in her purse for. Smh. Goonica is the perfect nickname indeed.”

Another person assumed, “She married Shannon who was a professional basketball player so she likes men who have several woman apparently..” A third person weighed in, “She proposed to her son’s dad as well, she just desperate when it comes to men and now she’s a old desperate, attention seeking bird.”