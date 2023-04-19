Serena Williams Will Serve Up a New Memoir, Insiders Say

WTA legend Serena Williams is all set to achieve a new feat in the publishing industry with a grand memoir.

via: Page Six

The retired tennis great is shopping a memoir, sources exclusively tell Page Six, and offers could hit beyond $10 million.

A publishing insider says that the book world is buzzing that Williams is “selling a memoir via [power literary agent] Suzanne Gluck at WME” and speculates that there are “eight-figure deals on the table.”

A second source shares that a deal may have already closed — and that Williams’ team was initially looking at offers for multiple books.

Reps for Williams and WME did not get back to us.

Williams previously published the 2009 tome “My Life: Queen of the Court” with a ghostwriter. Since that book came out, she’s hit numerous new professional highs, married tech mogul Alexis Ohanian, become a mother — and also battled health issues.

On Monday, Williams launched a multimedia production company, 926 Productions, which reportedly already has a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the company has numerous projects in development — including a soccer documentary, called “Copa ’71,” about the 1971 unofficial Women’s World Cup.

Williams told THR of the company’s creation: “With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone.”

Williams previously executive-produced the 2022 Best Picture nominee “King Richard,” about the early lives of her and Venus Williams.

Will Smith won his first Oscar for his role as the girls’ father, Richard Williams.

Serena, 41, announced her retirement from the sport last year.

She has since said she’s “not retired,” but then told Gayle King of any comeback, “I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis, and it’s time for me to give my life to something else.”

She playfully teased a return to the court this week by posting an Instagram shot of herself playing tennis with the coy caption, “Just trying to stay fit here.”