Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: ‘7 Years Has Gone So Fast’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the retired tennis star, 43, and the Reddit co-founder, 41, each shared heartfelt social media posts to mark their latest wedding anniversary.

Williams’ Instagram post featured photos of her family’s costume party from several days prior. Ohanian and their 7-year-old daughter Olympia were dressed as Roman gladiators, while Williams and 15-month-old daughter Adira sported colorful looks. Another photo showed the tech executive kissing Adira on the head as he held her, and yet another captured the family of four posing together with big smiles.

“7 years has gone so fast… Happy anniversary @alexisohanian. Thank you for being the best dad to our girls @olympiaohanian and @adiraohanian,” Williams wrote. “Thanks for also making average November day a costume party and making it special.”

Celebrating Williams’ role as a mom, Ohanian commented on her post: “Thank you for blessing me with the two best humans we ever met.”

In his own Instagram post, Ohanian reflected on the couple’s 2017 New Orleans nuptials.

“7 years ago today, we got married here,” he wrote. “Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary.”

“You’re an amazing mama. I’m very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian,” he added, alongside a snapshot of the family members all together, seemingly hanging in New Orleans.

The couple — who first met in May 2015 after they were seated next to each other at an event ahead of the Italian Open — tied the knot in 2017 at New Orleans’ Contemporary Arts Center in front of a slew of celebrity guests including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

via: People