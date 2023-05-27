Selena Gomez Seemingly Confronts Security at Beyoncé Concert in Paris [Video]

Selena Gomez was recently seen seemingly getting into it with a security guard while at Beyoncé’s concert in Paris on Friday night.

via Complex:

Video footage of the incident shows Gomez walking with a security guard trailing behind her. It’s unclear what caused (what some have said looks like) the heated discussion but the man seemingly did something that the singer took issue with.

Some people online speculated that the man was aggressively shutting down a fan who was trying to get Selena Gomez’s attention and she wasn’t having any of it. In various videos, the 30-year-old was seen embracing fans by giving them high fives as she walked to her seat which could’ve caused the man to intervene.

There was also footage circulating showing a group of people attempting to mob Selena Gomez, so her security team was already on point with how excited fans were to see her at Beyoncé’s show. Fan reactions have also been divided with many supporting Gomez for standing up for people while others dragged her for lashing out at the man.

We already know Selena was OVER it. She’s not a fan of chaos.

? A security guard violently pushed a fan who was trying to meet Selena Gomez at Beyoncé #RenaissanceWorldTour and Selena got upset at what security did. 5/26/23 pic.twitter.com/JOjc4ADwo4 — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) May 26, 2023

getting this type of attention at a beyoncé concert is INSANE ? selena is truly loved everywhere and it shows!! pic.twitter.com/2OWhdygOd3 — jonny (@smgiscoming) May 26, 2023