Selena Gomez Is a Billionaire Thanks to Her Beauty Brand | www.lovebscott.com

Selena Gomez is now a billionaire.

via USA Today:

The Rare Beauty founder, 32, is now a billionaire on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with an estimated $1.3 billion fortune after the success of her Rare Beauty brand. The actress and singer has amassed her riches as one of the youngest billionaires in Hollywood after a storybook career, beginning with her breakout star turn on Disney Channel’s “The Wizards of Waverly Place.”

According to Bloomberg, she has also amassed wealth as the world’s third most-followed person on Instagram behind a pair of legendary pro soccer players: Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts 639 million followers on the platform, and Lionel Messi, who has garnered 505 million Instagram followers. Gomez herself has 424 million followers.

Gomez also has a slew of popular TV and film projects. She created a now-canceled Max cooking show “Selena + Chef” and stars alongside comedy icons Martin Short and Steve Martin on the Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building.” She’s also set to executive produce a reboot of her breakthrough show “Wizards.”

Congrats to her!