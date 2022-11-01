Second Woman Who Says Herschel Walker Urged Her to Get Abortion Claims He 'Waited in the Car' During Procedure

The second woman to accuse Herschel Walker of urging her to get an abortion says that the Republican Senate candidate “waited in the car” while she underwent the procedure.

via People:

In an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America, the unidentified woman says Walker pressured her to have the abortion when she got pregnant in 1993, amid a six-year affair with the then-married football player.

“He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child,” the woman said. “And he said that … because of his wife’s family, that powerful people around him — that I would not be safe, and that the child would not be safe.”

The woman added that the comments were “very menacing.”

“And I felt threatened,” she said. “I thought I had no choice.”

The woman said she went to abortion clinic and initially could not go through with the procedure, ultimately returning after Walker convinced her.

“He came to my house and picked me up, drove me to the clinic, and I went in alone,” she said, adding that Walker gave her cash to pay for the abortion. “He waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure.”

The woman is the second to come forward in recent weeks claiming that Walker — who’s said he’s staunchly anti-abortion — pressured her to terminate her pregnancy after he learned she was expecting his child.

Walker denied the claims of the first woman, calling them “lies.”

Hearing Walker’s denial led the second woman — identified only as Jane Doe by ABC News — to come forward with her own story.

“When I saw the first woman coming forward a few weeks ago, he immediately called her a liar and said I never signed anything with the letter ‘H,'” the woman, appearing alongside her attorney Gloria Allred, said in the interview. “And I knew I had many cards from him where he signed the letter ‘H.'”

The woman said she had a six-year affair with Walker that began in the late 1980s, when he was married to his first wife.

The woman shared a voicemail she said was from Walker, along with cards and hotel receipts from the time.

Walker was married at the time to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who filed for divorce in December 2001, and has claimed that Walker threatened to kill her and has held a gun to her head on more than one occasion.

The woman interviewed by ABC said her affair with Walker dissipated after she got the abortion.

“Everything shifted,” she said.

The woman said she believes Walker is unfit for office, telling ABC she is a registered independent voter who voted for Republican Donald Trump twice.

Walker’s campaign directed ABC News to an earlier statement in which he called the allegations “a lie.”

The first woman to accuse Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion told The Daily Beast that the athlete paid for her to undergo the procedure, providing the outlet “proof of her romantic relationship with Walker,” as well as a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, and an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker alongside a “get well” card.

In the wake of that report, Walker told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “I send out so many get well — I send out so much of anything. But I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie. And I’m going to continue to fight.”

