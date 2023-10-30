Sean Paul Runs Out Of Interview as Earthquake Strikes in Jamaica [Video]

Sean Paul had to press pause on an interview when an earthquake rocked the building he was in at the time.

via: Marca

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake , originating in Jamaica, interrupted a live Twitch session where Sean Paul was interacting with the VICE News Twitter account eaving viewers and his fans on the live stream witnessing moments of panic.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica while we were live on Twitch with Sean Paul. Thankfully @duttypaul was not hurt during the quake and there are no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage. pic.twitter.com/AHtMxZnzzc — VICE News (@VICENews) October 30, 2023

The seismic impact of the earthquake in Jamaica was not limited to surprising Sean Paul during his live Twitch session. The earthquake also had tangible consequences as it brought down a cement factory.

The earthquake struck just 2 miles west-northwest of Hope Bay at a shallow depth of 6 miles, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

Jamaican Earthquake Magnitude 5.6 pic.twitter.com/M4lrMr1Shw — Global Communications Research Development Inst. (@EconomicJamaica) October 30, 2023