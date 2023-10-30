Summer Walker & Lil Meech Spark Reconciliation Rumors With 'Cute' Halloween Date

Summer Walker and Lil Meech are sparking reconciliation rumors after recently being spotted together three months after their alleged split.

via: HipHopDX

On Sunday (October 29), the R&B singer posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her hanging out with the BMF actor and others at a pumpkin patch.

“This pumpkin patch was so cute,” she captioned the photo, which featured her children in tow.

Footage also emerged of the former couple spending time together at what appeared to be a nightclub.

Needless to say, fans had mixed reactions to a potential reconciliation between the pair.

“Summer didn’t like that Chrisean said she can’t keep a man [laughing emoji] that’s the only reason this is happening I fear,” wrote one user, poking fun at the drama which ensued after Walker impersonated the reality star — a move Chrisean didn’t take kindly to.

“She just like Jayda and Chrisean,” added another, while someone else said: “Maybe they just friends. Ya know people can just be cool and chill after they break up. Once all the emotions are calmed down. Who raised ya savages [gasp eoji].”

Check out the posts below.