Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Male Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Assault at White Party: ‘I Was Screaming, I Was Telling Him to Stop’ and ‘He Was Acting Like It Was Nothing’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

A Diddy accuser who alleges the Bad Boy Records founder sexually assaulted him during a party in the Hamptons in 2007 has given his first on-camera interview.

In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed the allegations in his civil complaint, which was initially filed on Oct. 14. In the complaint, he alleges that he was drugged and sodomized by Combs at one of his infamous “white parties” in the Hamptons.

In 2007, Doe said he was employed at the private security firm that was hired to work the party. During the night, he alleges that Combs personally provided him two drinks that the complaint claims were laced with GHB and ecstasy.

Advertisement

More details on our exclusive interview w/ the first John Doe to come forward to share his allegations against #Diddy… Diddy's lawyers denied his suit when he filed in October, saying he's never sexually assaulted anyone. Combs' team has not responded to his specific claims. pic.twitter.com/kstsn8LRcn — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) December 11, 2024

“The first drink started to have some affect on me and I just thought, ‘Wow these are really strong drinks.’ It wasn’t until the second drink — and it was already too late — that I realized that there was something wrong with the drinks,” Doe told CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister. “Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings. He was watching from some sort of vantage point and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

From there, Doe alleges that Combs forcibly pushed him into a vehicle, held him down and sodomized him. “I was screaming, I was telling him to stop,” Doe said. “It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing and he seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

CNN reports that Doe’s complaint states that he then reported the alleged incident to his supervisor, who dismissed him. “After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything,” Doe said of his manager. “I was totally blacklisted after that. I had to find a different field.”

Advertisement

Doe also claimed in the CNN interview that a celebrity witnessed the alleged assault, saying: “There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.”

He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, saying that the alleged assault harmed his career and contributed to the end of his marriage, in addition to giving him emotional and mental health issues.

However, CNN notes that there were several inconsistencies between Doe’s complaint and the interview. The suit states that the alleged incident occurred in 2006, while Doe told CNN it was 2007, and also says that he had never been married. According to CNN, Combs’ 2006 White Party was held in St. Tropez and the 2007 event was in the Hamptons. After being made aware of the discrepancies, Doe’s lawyers filed to amend the suit.

“After buzbee [sic] was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr. Combs, and after public records showed that — contrary to his allegations — there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, Buzzbee amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and wholly different year,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement to Variety.

Advertisement

Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after being arrested on Sept. 16 by Homeland Security on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Combs has been denied bail several times and is set to remain behind bars until his trial in May of next year. If found guilty of racketeering, Combs could face life in prison.

via: Variety

The full CNN conversation set to air later on Wednesday.