Sean Diddy Combs Children Express “United” Support for Dad Amid His Sex-Trafficking Charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are speaking out about the sex crimes allegations against their father.

In a statement on social media, Quincy Brown, Justin, Christian (King), Chance, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, expressed their “united” support for their dad, more than a month after Diddy was arrested, indicted and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy remains behind bars as he awaits his trial, which has been set for May 5.

“The past month has devastated our family,” the statement reads. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. We miss you and love you Dad.”

Brown, Christian (King) Combs and twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, whom Diddy shared with his late ex Kim Porter, who died in 2018, released a statement last month after Al B. Sure!, the R&B singer and Brown’s biological father, called for an investigation to be opened into Porter’s death.

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” their statement at the time read. “She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories,” the statement concluded. “We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you Mommy. Quincy, Christian, Jessie & D’Lila.”

Justin Combs is Diddy’s first-born son with fashion designer Misa Hylton.

Hylton had previously expressed support for Diddy’s ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura after a video of him assaulting her was released last May. Ventura had sued Diddy last year, accusing him of rape and a decade of physical abuse. The suit was settled a day after it was filed but it kicked off a year in which Diddy faced numerous additional lawsuits with similar complaints.

