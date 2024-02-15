‘Scrabble’ and ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Shows Picked Up by The CW | lovebscott.com

Two game show versions of the classic board games “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble,” are in the works at The CW.

via Variety:

Both the “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble” game shows are being produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW and Lionsgate Alternative Television. “Scrabble” is also being produced by Mattel Television Studios.

Despite multiple reports about potential hosts, neither series has a host attached to it at this time. The CW had no comment on the game shows.

Back in 2021, Variety reported that LeVar Burton was set to host and executive produce a game show based on “Trivial Pursuit.” The series was in development at Entertainment One (eOne), which was owned by Hasbro at the time.

Then in August of last year, Hasbro sold eOne to Lionsgate for approximately $500 million.

“Entertainment remains a priority for Hasbro. Hasbro will continue to develop and produce entertainment based on the rich vault of Hasbro-owned brands,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said in a statement in 2023. “We will also bring to life new original ideas designed to fuel all areas of Hasbro’s blueprint including toys, publishing, gaming, licensed consumer products, and location-based entertainment. As part of the sale, we expect to move to an asset-lite model for future live action entertainment, relying on licensing and partnerships with select co-productions.”

That same month, Hasbro launched Hasbro Entertainment, which unifies the company’s film, television, animation and digital media businesses.

The CW is expected to make an official announcement soon about the “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble” game shows.

Will you be watching either?