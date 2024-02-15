Back Together? Cardi B and Offset Spend Valentine's Day Together in Miami Despite Split | lovebscott.com

Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, spent Valentine’s Day together by grabbing dinner in Miami at celeb hotspot Carbone despite splitting last year.

via Page Six:

In photos, the “Clout” rappers were seen arriving at the Italian restaurant together. However, Offset — born Kiari Cephus — waited a few minutes to go inside after Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar.

The couple — who secretly tied the knot in September 2017 — then emerged from Carbone together, with the Grammy winner covering her mouth with her phone while signing an autograph.

Once they were done interacting with fans, they got into their black SUV and drove away.

Cardi, 31, dressed casually for the outing, wearing a vintage NASCAR jacket, black cargo pants and black combat boots.

Meanwhile, Offset, 32, looked stylish in a cream sweater vest over a white long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

He accessorized his look with a tie and a red-and-white Speedy P9 Bandoulière 40 monogram Louis Vuitton duffle bag, which retails at $11,100 online.

Is it bad that we’re rooting for them to make it work?