Diddy Working With Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer for His 2003 Rape and Trafficking Case | lovebscott.com

Diddy has hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, to represent him in a lawsuit from a woman claiming she was raped by the hip-hop mogul in 2003 at the age of 17.

News of the hiring was made public my legal journalist Megan Cuniff.

via Complex:

Sternheim is the former president of the New York Women’s Bar Association. She also defended Osama bin Laden’s aide Khaled al-Fawwaz in the 2015 trial for his role in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa that killed 224 people, according to the New York Post. al-Fawwaz was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting and transporting young girls who were later abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Her sentence was slightly less than the minimum of 30 years behind bars that prosecutors were seeking.

The lawsuit against Diddy, which was filed in December 2023, accuses him and two others, including Bad Boy executive Harve Pierre, of “a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying [Jane Doe] with alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang-raped.”

The victim was in 11th grade when she first met Pierre and “the third assailant” at a lounge in the Detroit area. The two allegedly convinced her to take a private plane to New Jersey before being driven to Diddy’s House Recording Studio in New York City.

The suit claims she became inebriated “to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age.” Diddy was 34 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

The woman is being represented by Douglas H. Wigdor, the attorney for Cassie in her rape and abuse lawsuit against Diddy, which was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

One thing’s for sure — you don’t hire Bobbi unless you need a heavy hitter on your team. It’s not looking too good for Mr. Combs.

Diddy has hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer to defend him in the federal lawsuit from a woman who says he raped her in 2003 when she was 17. Bobbi Sternheim is a former president of the New York Women's Bar Association and a seasoned trial lawyer. pic.twitter.com/RAc7dF0JGq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 15, 2024