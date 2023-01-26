Scientology Leader David Miscavige Goes Missing Amid Child Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

David Miscavige, the leader of the controversial Church of Scientology, has reportedly been missing in action for months, allegedly to being served in a civil child trafficking lawsuit.

via Radar Online:

Miscavige — who took over as top dog after the church’s founder Ron Hubbard died in 1986 — has allegedly avoided process servers 27 times in the span of four months.

The process servers have tried to serve Miscavige in Los Angeles and at Scientology’s headquarters in Clearwater, FL, according to court documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The docs also claim that security guards have refused to take the documents when approached, telling process servers they don’t know where the church leader is. As RadarOnline.com reported, Miscavige was sued by several ex-Sea Org members, who alleged they joined the religious organization as children and were forced to work for almost no pay until they quit in adulthood.

Lawyers for the ex-members are fed up.

“Miscavige cannot be permitted to continue his gamesmanship,” one of the plaintiff’s attorneys, Neil Glazer, said. A federal judge in Tampa listened to the arguments in court earlier this month and will make a decision on whether Miscavige will be considered served.

Some believe he’s gone into hiding to potentially avoid his legal issues.

Scientology expert Tony Ortega argued that Miscavige had “gone to ground” back in 2019 to allegedly avoid a mountain of pending cases, including That ’70s Show alum Danny Masterson’s rape trial.

The church denies Miscavige is missing, scoffing at the claims he’s in hiding — however, he’s not the only one in the family who’s reportedly gone MIA.

His wife, Shelly Miscavige, was last seen in public in 2007. Her sudden absence from the public eye sparked worry among many ex-Scientologists, including actress Leah Remini.

The actress — who was a longtime member of the church — has continued to ask “where is Shelly” over the years. She even filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department after leaving the religious group in 2013

Scientology has repeatedly denied that Shelly is missing. The LAPD also responded to Remini’s worries, saying officers conducted an investigation and determined Shelly was fine.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of public assertions recently made by Leah Remini regarding a missing person investigation involving Shelly Miscavige,” the statement from law enforcement read.

“In 2014, Los Angeles Police Department detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) went to Shelly Miscavige’s location and personally made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.

“The Missing Persons Unit handles adult missing cases throughout the City of Los Angeles and work out of LAPD’s Detective Bureau. This case was not investigated by Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by retired LAPD Commander Corey Palka.”

We’re willing to bet they’ve fled the country.