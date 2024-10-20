Say What Now? Woman Denied Bathroom Set Fire to Home, Leading to Deaths of 1 Man, 3 Dogs

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

A woman in Dallas has been charged with arson after she allegedly admitted to setting fire to a home because she was denied entry to use the bathroom.

Dallas police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Mirsa Lopez with arson with the intent to damage a home. Additional charges may be filed.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Lopez admitted to police that she intentionally started a fire Saturday morning after Gary Fischer refused to allow her inside his residence at a mobile home park on 2665 Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas.

Fischer spoke with NBC 5 and said he woke up to a knock on his door and his dogs barking.

“There she was standing,” Fischer said. “I said, ‘Try later,’ and I closed the door and locked it.”

Minutes later, Fischer said he heard a loud noise and saw flames outside his home.

“I saw fire coming in the top, top of the window and smoke filling the room quick. I mean, I could hardly breathe,” Fischer said.

When the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department arrived, they discovered flames coming from the back of one of the mobile homes and two vehicles. The fire spread quickly to other homes, escalating the response to a second alarm.

A total of four homes were destroyed and two others were damaged. Inside one of the homes, firefighters found one man unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As of Monday afternoon, the victim had not been identified.

“He didn’t live here. He was visiting,” Fischer said.

On Monday morning, Fischer came back to the site of the deadly fire in hopes of recovering valuables.

“I did find a lot of pictures,” Fischer said. “I’ve recovered my son’s ashes.”

Fischer’s home and two vehicles were destroyed. While the stress of replacing his material loss weighs on him, Fischer said it’s the death of his two dogs, Gracie and Honey, that hurts the most.

“They weren’t there at the door. I expected both of them to be right there,” Fischer said.

According to the affidavit, Lopez admitted to “using a lighter which she used to ignite a plastic bag.” Lopez told police she and Fischer had been in a relationship, that she was upset he didn’t let her inside, and that she knew he was inside when she started the fire.

Next to Gary Fischer’s property was the home of Apolinar Moreno, his wife, and their six children, ages 2 to 17.

“Agradecido con Dios,” Moreno said in Spanish. With only the clothes on their backs and a heart full of gratitude, Moreno praised God for making it out alive.

Moreno needed to be at work on Saturday morning and had set his alarm for 6:30 a.m. Once he woke up, he said he saw his room full of smoke.

Moreno and his oldest son helped everyone outside. On Monday afternoon, the family sat inside their SUV parked across the street from the charred debris. He said people have donated clothes.

In Spanish, Moreno told NBC 5 that many people have donated clothes and shoes. For now, he said the donations fill the trunk of his SUV; however, he will work to afford another home.

The American Red Cross confirmed that it is helping 14 people with immediate assistance, including housing. The survivors said they are overwhelmed with the idea of starting from scratch.

via: 5 NBCDFW