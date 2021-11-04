Say What Now? Texas Mom Goes Viral After Claiming to Buy 12 Gallons of Milk Every Week [Video]

They say “milk does a body good,” but apparently for one Texas mother the only thing milk is doing is draining her bank account — and now she’s going viral.

via Hip Hop Wired:

On Thursday (November 4), CNN’s New Day program with host Brianna Keilar aired a segment with the Stotlers, a white family of what appears to be seven in total based on the video who all reside in Texas. They essentially explained that inflation has hiked up milk prices and has put a dent in their pockets.

“A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it’s $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that’s a lot of money,” Mrs. Stotler said.

Pause for a moment to recognize that the Stotler family is barrelling through 48 gallons of milk per month. If anything, their tolerance of lactose should be admired but the story definitely raised more than a few eyebrows.

It is the type of story designed to stoke empathy and perhaps anger at the current economic situation ravaging much of the working-class families across the nation. Some could argue that it’s another dig at President Joe Biden’s first-year performance and how his administration has performed, or underperformed, under the pressure. By no means should the hardships of supplying food be looked at as a trivial thing, but it seems somewhat odd that the Stotlers food bill is way out of line with the national and historical averages.

Either she’s lying, or she can’t do math, or both — we’re willing to bet it’s both. Watch the viral moment below.

"A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money."@EvanMcS goes grocery shopping with the Stotlers and shows us how badly inflation is hitting the middle class. pic.twitter.com/39hPPRHLja — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021