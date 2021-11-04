  1. Home
  2. News

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Wants You to Know Joe Is Not Bisexual: 'A Woman Beater, But Far From Bi'

November 04, 2021 7:44 PM PST

Tahiry Jose took to Instagram to respond to Joe Budden’s revelation that he’s bisexual.

If you’re just tuning in, Joe declared on a recent episode of his show that “I’m bisexual,” adding, “I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

The internet has been ablaze with commentary all day, and now Tahiry — who dated Joe Budden in the past — is offering her thoughts.

 

 

 

We don’t know if Joe is trolling or not… but Tahiry, girl, you didn’t even know Joe was cheating on you — how do you know what he likes when you’re not around?

Share This Post

Tags:Joe BuddenTahiry