Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Wants You to Know Joe Is Not Bisexual: 'A Woman Beater, But Far From Bi'

Tahiry Jose took to Instagram to respond to Joe Budden’s revelation that he’s bisexual.

If you’re just tuning in, Joe declared on a recent episode of his show that “I’m bisexual,” adding, “I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

The internet has been ablaze with commentary all day, and now Tahiry — who dated Joe Budden in the past — is offering her thoughts.

Joey May be a women beater but far from Bi… and Vado better stop calling , DM’ing me and popping up to my old crib. I’m jus sayin ? — Tahiry (@TheRealTahiry) November 4, 2021

Na, i would’ve known! We did things. & ’m submissive…. ONLY IN BED! So that’s a hard pass. No point intended. Lol — Tahiry (@TheRealTahiry) November 5, 2021

I’ve put the past behind me….THANK YOU THERAPY…. Phone please stop ringing!!!! He’s a calculated person, a smart person, so smart , it’s hurts him a lot of the times! stay tuned! — Tahiry (@TheRealTahiry) November 5, 2021

I mean he got a little money now and ninjas that ain’t never had nothing might just get excited, bored & want to try new things. If so… please let him LIVE! ????? — Tahiry (@TheRealTahiry) November 5, 2021

We don’t know if Joe is trolling or not… but Tahiry, girl, you didn’t even know Joe was cheating on you — how do you know what he likes when you’re not around?