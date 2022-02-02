Say What Now? Substitute Teacher Caught Shopping for Sex Toys Online During Class [Video]

A substitute teacher on Long Island aroused concern when she was captured on video appearing to browse sex toys during class.

via: Complex

In the clip, shared by the New York Post, students at Valley Stream South High School could see what the teacher was up to on her computer because it was shown on a projector screen. The students appear to laugh and make comments, such as “what the fuck?” and “Oh my God,” as she browsed a webshop featuring multiple sex toys.

It’s not clear if the teacher was aware her screen was broadcast to the whole class, but a lecture about the inventor of the traffic light was playing in the background at the time. The uncomfortable clip of the incident, complete with awkward laughter, can be seen above. According to a spokesperson at the school, the substitute teacher will no longer teach in the Valley Stream Central High School District.

“I am dismayed by the action taken by this substitute teacher, but can assure you that I and the district have taken this matter very seriously and action has been taken,” said Valley Stream South Principal Maureen Henry. “Please know that all students in that class were given an opportunity to speak with their guidance counselor today to discuss their concerns.”

Earlier this month, a high school science teacher in Long Island was arrested after she allegedly injected a 17-year-old student with a COVID-19 vaccine without the consent of his parents. That incident, like the sex toy scandal, was all caught on camera.

