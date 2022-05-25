Say What Now? Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 4 Elementary School Girls

A substitute teacher for a Southern California elementary school was arrested on suspicion he molested four female students in a classroom, authorities said.

via: Complex

KABC reports that Peter Morales, a 69-year-old substituting at Adams Elementary in Santa Ana, was arrested May 6 on suspicion of child molestation. The Santa Ana Police Department made the arrest at the school.

Morales is accused of “inappropriately touching” four girls between the ages of 8 and 9. The alleged incidents reportedly took place in the classroom. Law enforcement believe there could be more alleged victims.

“Each victim was molested individually and at different times throughout the day,” Santa Ana PD stated.

Morales, who was a teacher for the Santa Ana school system for 18 years before he became a sub, has since been released from jail after posting $100,000 bail. A court date has not yet been scheduled, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Per KTLA, the school district notified parents on Friday that Morales was arrested and has been removed from the district’s substitute list. “SAUSD will continue to do everything we can to provide a safe learning environment for all students and we appreciate the quick response by law enforcement in this matter,” the email read.

School officials indicated they are working with law enforcement and cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives believe more alleged victims could be out there, ABC 7 reported.