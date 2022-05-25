Clippers’ Norman Powell Shares Video of White Woman Harassing Him at Gym and Saying He’s ‘Not American’ [Video]

Norman Powell has been playing for the Los Angeles Clippers as of late and during the offseason, he has been hitting the gym quite a bit.

via: Complex

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell shared video of a white woman harassing him at a gym in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

“This girl’s insane, bro,” Powell begins the video, before informing viewers that the woman was at the gym earlier and was bothering him before she left.

The woman returned and said, according to Powell, that “we’re not American.” “How am I not American?” Powell asks the woman in the clip. “I was born and raised here.” The woman goes on to tell Powell that her descendants were from the Mayflower, and that they were slaves.

The white woman in question has been apprehended by authorities and immediately started playing the victim. The police offers tell her to "Shut the f*ck up." Norman Powell seems to be in good spirits after the incident: "Vegas be lit!" pic.twitter.com/7XuZgMVqgc — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) May 24, 2022

“She came here the first time and was saying she got in a fight,” Powell said. “We told her to leave out the back. She left, she was gone for about 15, 20 minutes, came back, staying in the gym calling us un-American, saying we need to go back, calling us p***y, a whole bunch of shit.”

According to TMZ, and as captured on Twitter, the woman was handcuffed by Las Vegas cops. However, it’s unclear if she was actually arrested on any charge.

Powell was very shocked by the entire ordeal, although it’s good that things were deescalated before they got any worse. Despite all of this, the woman continued to be a nuisance as she mocked Powell and others by saying “I can’t breathe” as she was arrested.