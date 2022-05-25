Two Local funeral Homes Offer Free Services to Families of Texas Mass School Shooting Victims

Two funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas, have offered their services at no cost to the families of the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School.

via: Revolt

After the small southern town of Uvalde, Texas endured an unthinkable tragedy yesterday (May 24), community members are rallying together to help those in need.

Yesterday, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and used two assault rifles to kill 19 students and two teachers. The 18-years-old suspected gunman was reportedly killed during the attack.

While families begin to process and make sense of the devastating loss, two local funeral homes are doing their part to help as much as possible by offering free services.

“We have fought together as a community and we will pull together as one now in our time of need,” Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home wrote on their Facebook account. “Hillcrest will be assisting families with NO COST for funerals for all involved in today’s horrific events. Prayer for our small amazing town.”

Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary also came to the community’s aid. “For over 60 years, we have supported Uvalde and beyond. Today, our resolve is stronger than ever,” they said. “We are here for the people of Uvalde and our professionals are currently at Robb Elementary assisting law enforcement. As the situation develops and we have the opportunity to assist our community, not one family will be charged for our services,” the announcement continued.

Yesterday’s attack marks the deadliest grade school shooting since 2012, when the Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut mass shooting claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.

Many have spoken out about the Texas attack, demanding that more restrictions be put into place to prevent occurrences like this from happening.

The Robb Elementary School mass shooting comes a little more than a week after the racially motivated Buffalo, New York mass shooting where 10 Black people were fatally shot.

Authorities have not released a motive for yesterday’s attack.

This continues to be a developing story.