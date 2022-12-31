Say What Now? Recently Engaged Lakeith Stanfield Allegedly Has Secret Child He Doesn't Spend Time With - Report [Photos + Video]

First reported by The Shade Room, an artist named Tylor Hurd is claiming to be the mother of Lakeith Stanfield’s child.

Taylor took to Instagram with a video montage of the child with clips that also had Lakeith in them.

“decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 meet Apollo Stanfield”

LaKeith was previously with Xosha Roquemore whom he shares a child with.

In October Lakeith went public with his new girlfriend model Kasmere Trice.

Kasmere announced on Friday December 30, that she and LaKeith are engaged.

yea.. i’m having the best birthday ?? my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! ?#lakeithandkasmereforever pic.twitter.com/LQrIn444h4 — kasi (@HelloKasmere) December 31, 2022

i’m getting married!!!! ???????????????? — kasi (@HelloKasmere) December 31, 2022

Tylor took to Instagram to say she’s not jealous he’s engaged. Tylor says that the actor has spent more time with a woman he’s been with for five months than he has with their daughter Apollo, and that’s the problem. Tylor also goes on to say that the clips she does have of LaKeith with their child is all she has because he doesn’t make time for her.

Lakeith has yet to respond confirming or denying Tylor’s allegations.