Say What Now? Professor Sues TikTok User Who Linked Her to Murders of Four University of Idaho Students [Photo + Video]

Four University of Idaho students were killed in November, police say, and no one has been charged in their killings.

A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikToker for defamation after the user accused her of orchestrating the killings of four students, NBC News reports.

Rebecca Scofield, the school’s history department chair, filed the suit on Wednesday in Idaho District Court. TikTok personality Ashley Guillard, who has more than 100,000 followers on the platform, has posted numerous videos in which she’s accused Guillard of orchestrating the killings based on tarot card readings.

Police have yet to name any suspects in the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The victims were stabbed to death inside a home near the University of Idaho campus between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

“Professor Scofield has never met Guillard,” the suit says. “She does not know her. She does not know why Guillard picked her to repeatedly falsely accuse of ordering the tragic murders and being involved with one of the victims. Professor Scofield does know that she has been harmed by the false TikToks and false statements.”

The lawsuit claims Guillard began posting the accusatory videos on Nov. 24, stating that the professor “had been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G. [Kaylee Goncalves].”

Scofield fears that Guillard’s “false statements may motivate someone to cause harm to her or her family members,” the suit added. Scofield claims the accusations have triggered “significant emotional distress and damage” to her reputation.

Police have not linked Scofield to the murders, and no suspects have been named.

