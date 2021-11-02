Say What Now? Priest Arrested in Rhode Island for Sharing Child Pornography Over Church’s Internet

A Rhode Island priest was arrested on Saturday after authorities tracked the location of child pornography to servers located in the church where he lived and served.

According to the New York Post, Roman Catholic priest James Jackson was arrested after Rhode Island police executed a search warrant on his church St. Mary’s on Broadway in Providence. The state’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force found child porn being circulated from the church. In a statement to the New York Post, the task force confirmed their findings.

“Father Jackson was identified as the owner of digital media allegedly involved in the possession and transfer of child pornography and child erotica,” the agency said.

Pastor Jackson was unable to post bail and, if found guilty of all charges, could face up to 21 years in prison. The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) also released a statement voicing their disappointment in the news.

“Before starting his current assignment at the beginning of August, Father underwent a criminal background check and had a sterling record of priestly service. We had no reason to believe Father was engaging in any inappropriate behavior, let alone criminal conduct,” the group said. “Like all those accused of crimes, Father has a natural human right under both civil and canon law to the presumption of innocence and we will fully cooperate with the law enforcement authorities as they investigate this matter.”

The FSSP added that they are “praying for all involved” and that their hearts go out to the victims of this crime.

