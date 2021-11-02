Marilyn Manson Accuser Says Seeing Singer with Kanye West and Justin Bieber Is 'Like Being Retraumatized'

Kanye West and Justin Bieber are facing much-deserved backlash after Marilyn Manson joined them during Kanye’s Sunday Service over the weekend.

via People:

After Manson appeared alongside Bieber and West at the livestreamed Sunday Service, Ashley Morgan Smithline — who has sued the singer alleging physical violence and psychological and sexual abuse — tells PEOPLE it was “just like being traumatized” to see the singer alongside West and Bieber during the prayer service.

“It’s heartbreaking. It makes me sick,” she says. “How is this the world we live in?”

Smithline, 37, says that seeing Manson, 52, at the Sunday Service has hurt her and the other alleged victims who have come forward with allegations against Manson. (Actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco are among the more than 15 accusers.)

“It makes everyone really f—ing sick. This is just like being retraumatized,” she says. “And it’s just showing the point that the world doesn’t really care if you rape and if you beat and hurt all these [women], you can do whatever you want, basically, if you have money and you’re a guy and you’re famous.”

Referring to West, she adds, “This man has to know that he is enabling a rapist. He’s enabling an abuser and not just [of] one girl.”

Manson has previously denied the allegations against him, writing on social media that the claims were “horrible distortions of reality,” adding that his relationships have “always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.” And when Smithline accused Manson of torture and sexual abuse in an interview with PEOPLE, the spokesperson “strongly den[ied] her claims.”

At the Sunday Service event, Bieber sang “Hurricane” with West. He was also seen alongside West and Manson during a prayer when he said, “Thank you for your forgiveness,” before later adding, “We cast out any demonic activity that would try to steal our peace today and our joy.”

A source tells PEOPLE that Bieber was not informed that the “Beautiful People” singer would be attending Sunday Service.

“Justin didn’t know Manson was going to be there prior to the event,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He wasn’t aware that he was a part of it.”

A rep for West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Manson tells PEOPLE that Manson was an “integral part” of the Sunday Service. When asked if he had turned to Christianity, the spokesperson said, “That’s nobody’s business.” The Antichrist Superstarsinger, who was raised Christian, has been the center of protests by Christian groups in the past, including after the Columbine massacre in the late ’90s.

“Throughout his career, Marilyn Manson has collaborated with innovative and legendary artists across all musical genres, and Ye is no exception,” the spokesperson said. (Manson also joined West at a Donda event in late August. At the time, a spokesperson said the singer would “continue to conceptually collaborate” with West.)

When speaking to PEOPLE, Smithline said she had been upset to see him continue to be in the public eye without any apparent repercussions, even referring to when the singer was spotted having lunch in West Hollywood several weeks ago.

“How’s he having lunch in West Hollywood when we’re sitting here, terrified for our lives, that he is going to kill us?” she says. “We just told all of our truths, we just put ourselves way out there and he’s just f—ing around having drinks, having lunch in West Hollywood.”

Smithline added, “So to see Kanye West take his name… and prop up [an] abuser, rapist, anyone to sell albums?… I’m sick to death. And this is the way that our world works and he’s thriving.”

Smithline is one of three women — including Bianco and Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters — who have active lawsuits against the singer.

West and Bieber also received backlash from social media users, some who described the two as “complicit” in the singer’s alleged abuse.

“Don’t you just love how performative music and entertainment is when it comes to standing with abuse victims and how complicit both ecosystems are to violence,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“How’s kanye west gunna have daughters and be handing about with alleged rapist and raging misogynist marilyn manson,” added another.

“it’s actually very unsettling to see a large segment of the famous clout chasing set speed run towards christofascism in response to criticism of their behavior,” wrote a third, while another person added, “why is justin and kanye so comfortable around an abuser/rapist?”

If a rapist asks the Lord for forgiveness, does that make it all good in the Christian hood?