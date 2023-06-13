Say What Now? Missing New Orleans Chef Turns Up Alive Hours After Family Believed Body Was Found [Video]

A New Orleans chef reported missing — and then dead — turned up alive Monday (June 12 ) in the most bizarre twist possible.

via: Complex

Demietriek Scott, better known as “Chef Scott,” was reported missing on Saturday after his family had not seen or heard from him since May 31, as reported by WWL-TV. Concern regarding his whereabouts intensified when it was discovered that his food trailer had been left unattended for a few days and Scott never showed up to serve as a vendor at Zydeco Fest over the weekend.

Several media outlets reported earlier today that Scott’s body was found in an industrial area in the Upper Ninth Ward and his daughter seemingly confirmed those reports shortly after. However, the coroner’s office would not confirm his identity, citing analysis of evidence such as fingerprints.

The owner of the Chef Scott Creole BBQ food truck explained to WWL-TV that he “needed a moment for myself, mentally and physically, to get my mind and heart right.”

“Thank you everybody,” Scott said. “I appreciate the love. I appreciate the thoughts and prayers. I didn’t think you all cared that much—just being real.”