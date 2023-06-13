Britney Spears Drug Nightmare Takes New Twist as Journalist Doubles Down on Claim K-Fed Accused Pop Star of Abusing Meth

Daphne Barak, the journalist claiming Kevin Federline linked Britney Spears to crystal meth, has come under heavy fire from the former couple.

via: Radar Online

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the journalist who quoted K-Fed — he supposedly made the sensational claim that he fears his ex-wife is on methamphetamine — is sitting on multiple hours of unseen video between the pair.

Federline was alleged to have told documentary maker Daphne Barak: “I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

While Federline has denied making the comments, the he-said-she-said war of words between the two camps is poised to take a dramatic turn, RadarOnline.com has been told.

Sources close to the production confirm there are “hours of video” including “many exchanges in different scenes between Kevin and Daphne” from a 2022 film shoot at Federline and his sons’ Los Angeles home.

Barak and her publication, The Mail on Sunday, stood by their wild claims on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the British tabloid said: “Daphne Barak has assured us that the quotes attributed to Kevin and the family are accurate and fairly reflect the interviews conducted in which Kevin told Daphne, her producer Erbil Gunasti and members of the film crew that Britney might be using crystal meth. He did so clearly and repeatedly.”

The spokesperson added, “Kevin also made it clear to Daphne that he hoped someone would expose the situation as he saw it because that would be the way to get help for Britney.”

In response to Barak’s headline-making report, former back-up dancer Federline — who has sole custody of Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16 — released his own statement.

He said: “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne and Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”

Britney also responded, saying: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that.”

But a source close to the production told RadarOnline.com: “Daphne is not backing down. There is a reason for that. Tapes do not lie.”

They added: “She would never have been able to publish such an accusation if she could not have proven to the outlet, in this case The Mail (on Sunday) and The Sun, that Kevin said those comments.

“Daphne is also the type of reporter who will not let her credibility be questioned. So, if Kevin wants to challenge her, he would want to be sure that he never said those things to Daphne, at all, especially when the cameras were rolling.”

Portions of Barak’s interview have already aired, including in the United Kingdom and on 60 Minutes in Australia.

In it, Federline — who split from Brit in 2006 — revealed the couple’s boys had chosen not to see their mother and nor did they attend her wedding to third husband Sam Asghari.

Federline also sided with Britney’s dad, Jamie, over the implementation of the pop star’s controversial conservatorship 14 years ago. He said it “saved” her life after years of drug torment.

Britney and Federline married in 2004. Despite having a tumultuous relationship, the two welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, on Sept. 14, 2005, and then Jayden James one year after that.

Incredibly, Britney filed for divorce less than two months after Jayden’s birth — and the world watched as she then spiraled out of control.

Struggling with addiction issues, Britney checked into Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Centre in Antigua on Feb. 14, 2007, only to check out 24 hours later.

It was clear at the time she was suffering a devastating meltdown.

She notoriously walked into a modest hair salon in Tarzana, Calif., and asked the shop’s owner to shave her head. When the stylist refused, Britney grabbed the clippers and buzzed all her hair off.

On Feb. 20, she checked into the Promises rehab center in Malibu, but once again, it was short-lived. She checked out the following morning and by that night, Britney exploded in a terrifying fit of rage, attacking a photographer and his car with an umbrella.

As RadarOnline.com reported, her family — including estranged husband Kevin — convinced her to go back to Promises.

Although she stayed for a full month and completed her treatment for drug and alcohol abuse, Britney’s nightmare was far from over.

Diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder, her terrified loved ones considered having her placed in a mental institution.

By August, her divorce was final, she had lost custody of her kids and was paying Federline a staggering amount of child support — which she still does today.