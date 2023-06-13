Report: Wheel of Fortune: Sajak Out, Seacrest In?

Pat Sajak announced he’s retiring as host of “Wheel of Fortune” after the upcoming season.

via: TVLine

Having just dropped one hosting gig from his workload, Ryan Seacrest could be picking up another.

The TV veteran is reportedly in the running to replace Pat Sajak, who announced on Monday that he’ll be leaving Wheel of Fortune at the end of its upcoming 41st season.

Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, who first broke the news of Sajak’s departure, followed up in a tweet on Monday night that Seacrest “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune” as Sajak’s exit nears.

“Some sources say he’s the frontrunner,” Shaw shared. “Others say he is just one of many interested.”

Should Seacrest ultimately get the job, he’d certainly have the experience for it: He’s hosted American Idol since its 2002 debut (and stayed with the show when it moved from Fox to ABC), and he just recently ended a six-year stint as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, alongside Kelly Ripa. Seacrest has also presided over the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special since 2007, among many other TV events.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak confirmed in a statement on Monday. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since its nighttime debut in 1983. He also hosted the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. During his tenure, Sajak won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host three times and received 16 additional nominations.