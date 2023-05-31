Say What Now? Middle School Monitor Allegedly Sent Naked Images to Multiple Students, Sexually Abused Child

A Pennsylvania school employee is accused of sending explicit pictures to middle school students and engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy.

Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, was employed at the middle school as the ISS classroom monitor. A 15-year-old student alleged that she touched and caressed him inappropriately during several school periods while he was in the ISS room on April 28.

Carlisle allegedly contacted the victim on Snapchat after school was dismissed and discussed sexual activity, then began sending explicit photos of herself to him and his 16-year-old friend.

The 16-year-old allegedly took videos on his own phone of his friend receiving the Snapchats and their contents, which officers say they were able to forensically download. A criminal complaint states that Snap Inc. verified the account sending the explicit material was registered to Carlisle’s personal phone number.

Police say that Carlisle picked the victim up later on the evening of April 28 and they engaged in sexual activity in her car in an empty parking lot.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that after Carlisle left the parking lot, the 15-year-old victim texted her and asked for money to get food. The paraprofessional allegedly sent him $20 via Cash App.

The victim also told police that the next day, he was again texting Carlisle and told her he needed vape pods. Carlisle allegedly purchased four vape pods and gave them to the victim in the same area they had met the night before, then left.

Investigation allegedly revealed that Carlisle sent explicit photos and videos of herself to several other victims. Police say these pictures and videos have been shared with “an unknown number” of students.

The school district released the following statement:

The Elizabethtown Area School District is aware of the charges filed against Megan Carlisle, former paraprofessional at the high school, for alleged sexual misconduct. While we do not generally make it our practice to comment on personnel or legal matters, we believe this situation necessitates a statement.

As such, we are sharing the following information:

– Ms. Carlisle is no longer employed by the school.

– The District fully cooperated with local law enforcement on their investigation.

– We will have no further comments on this matter as it will be adjudicated in the courts.