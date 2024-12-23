Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Massachusetts Man Sentenced for Grisly Murder, Assault & Burning of Cousin’s Wife and Children

BY: Walker

Published 13 mins ago

A Massachusetts man was given four consecutive life sentences without parole for the truly horrifying murders of his cousin’s wife and the couple’s three children.

Last month, Mathew Locke was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a West Brookfield mother and her three children, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Locke, 38, was convicted of killing Sara Bermudez, 38, Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2, according to the office. Locke is reportedly cousins with Bermudez’s husband, Moses.

Advertisement

Authorities said the victims’ bodies were found in the afternoon on March 1, 2018 inside their home on Old Warren Road in West Brookfield.

The trial against Locke lasted nearly four full weeks and included over 1,000 exhibits and 70 witnesses, officials noted.

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before reaching a verdict: Locke was found guilty of first-degree murder — under all three theories — including deliberate premeditation, extreme atrocity and cruelty, and felony murder, with the underlying felonies being armed burglary and aggravated rape, according to the office.

Because there was evidence that there was a fire in the home, Locke was also found guilty of arson of a dwelling, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

“The deaths of this mother and her children were some of the most heinous ever seen by this office,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in the statement. “We hope this outcome can provide some measure of justice for the victim’s family.”

via: Boston.com

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? California Father, 28, Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son Days Before Christmas: The Family’s ‘World Is Shattered’

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? About 3 Dozen High-Rise Buildings in South Florida Are Sinking

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Tommy Lee Only Showers Once a Week, Wife Brittany Furlan Says

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Fatal Car Crash Reveals Family’s 1-Year-Old Baby Has Been Missing for Months

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? After Fight with Wife, Man Shoots Her Daughter and Kills Son-In-Law to ‘Hurt’ Her

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? U.S. Marine Charged in Death of Former Reality TV Contestant Found in an Alabama Pond

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Teen Driver Filmed Inhaling Laughing Gas Moments Before 100 MPH Crash Killing 3 Friends

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Google Street View Appearing to Show Person Placing Body In Trunk Helps Solve Murder Case

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Given ‘Compassionate Release’ After 26 Years in Prison Turns Around and Commits Same Crime

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Sentenced After Fatal Hit-And-Run, Victim’s Mother Accuses Him of Leaving Son in Street ‘Like Roadkill’

By: Walker