Say What Now? Fake Doctor Leaves Woman Brain-Dead After Failed Attempt To Remove Butt Implants

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, a fake doctor from Queens, NY, left one of his patients brain-dead after a botched attempt to remove her butt implants in his illegal home clinic.

During the bungled procedure, Hoyos-Foronda — who claimed he was a doctor in Colombia — administered lidocaine to the victim through a syringe, causing her to go into cardiac arrest, according to a complaint filed in Queens Criminal Court.

The victim was rushed by FDNY EMS to Mount Sinai Queens hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, Hoyos-Foronda got in his car and took off, sources said.

At the hospital, the woman was intubated with no brain activity, and appeared to show signs of “lidocaine toxicity,” the complaint said, citing a doctor assigned to her care.

While the victim was at the hospital, her friend showed up at the illegal clinic to pick up her belongings, sources said.

A landlord told the friend what happened, prompting her to call the police, according to the sources.

When cops arrived, they spoke to the landlord, who gave them Hoyos-Foronda’s photo, sources said.

Police managed to track the license plate of Hoyos-Foronda’s car to the Van Wyck Expressway — and Port Authority cops caught him at JFK Airport, where he was getting ready to hop on a plane, sources said.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, as well as unauthorized practice of a profession, according to the complaint.

Hoyos-Foronda was ordered held without bail during his Sunday arraignment, and he is set to reappear in court Thursday morning, records show.

Meanwhile, the victim was still unconscious at the hospital Wednesday, sources said.

Police released a photo of a broadly smiling Hoyos-Foronda as they issued a plea for any other possible victims to come forward.

Those victims, or anyone else with information on Hoyos-Foronda, can reach out to the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

