Say What Now? Nursing Influencer Hailey Okula Dies From Childbirth ‘Complications’ After Infertility Struggles [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Matthew Okula, an LAFD firefighter, penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife, noting that although her life was abruptly ended, “Hailey’s love for Crew was limitless, long before he entered this world,” as he contemplated her enduring impact through her program and her path to motherhood.

Nursing influencer Hailey Okula — an ER nurse, known as “Nurse Hailey” on social media — has passed away after “complications” during childbirth following a years-long infertility journey.

Her husband, Matthew Okula — a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter — announced on Instagram on Tuesday that his wife died moments after they welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Crew.

Advertisement

“It is with the heaviest of heart that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, Hailey Marie Okula, due to complications from childbirth,” Matthew began. “Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel. Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner. She was gorgeous, smart, hardworking, passionate, trustworthy, and above all else, unbelievably loyal. For nearly 13 years, she stood by my side in the hardest of times, loving me endlessly, even when I felt undeserving of that love. She was my everything.”

“Hailey’s strength was unparalleled. Words can’t describe how badly we wanted to be parents. After years of infertility struggles and a long, challenging IVF process, we were overjoyed to be expecting Crew,” he continued. “Hailey faced every hurdle with so much courage and love — even though her body went through so much, she never wavered. I will never forget the moment I broke down, apologizing for the toll the process would take on her. She held my face, looked into my eyes, and said, ‘We are a team, and we’ll get through this together.’ That was Hailey. A fighter. A teammate. A woman who would do anything for the people she loved.”

“Though her time with us was tragically cut short, Hailey’s love for Crew was limitless, long before he entered this world. She would have been the most amazing mom. Her spirit, courage, and love will live on in our son, and through everyone whose lives she touched,” Matthew added. “Hailey poured her soul into her career as a nurse and her passion for teaching others through her business, RN New Grads. She was so proud of it and was dedicated to creating something meaningful, not just for herself, but for the nursing community she loved so much. She dreamed of helping new nurses thrive while also being present for our sweet Crew, building a life and legacy she was so proud of.”

Advertisement

As Matthew mentioned, Hailey created RN New Grads, which helps nurses — who have recently graduated — kickstart their careers, before the program turned “into a comprehensive platform for all things nursing,” according to her website. “We now offer educational resources, interview help, and even sell cute nursing apparel and accessories to showcase your pride as a nurse,” the website reads.

In addition to sharing content related to the program, Hailey — who has over 425,000 followers on Instagram and over 200,000 on TikTok under the username “@rnnewgrads” — documented her years-long struggles with fertility, IVF process, and her pregnancy journey after she announced she was expecting in September 2024.

Matthew’s post on Tuesday featured an emotional video montage of photos and clips from their years together, including their journey to get pregnant, footage from the hospital, and a photo of baby Crew.

He continued his caption in the comments section of the post, sharing information on the future of his late wife’s business.

Advertisement

“Regarding Hailey’s business, RN New Grads, for now, we ask that no physical products be purchased as I don’t know all the logistical side of that part of the business yet,” Matthew wrote. “Digital products can continue to be purchased as normal. If there are any disputes or questions, I ask for your patience while I grieve and recover — I promise I will work to resolve everything in time. Hailey refused to hire anyone to run her business, partly because we’re so cheap (lol), but more so because she was beyond passionate about her content. She was really particular, making sure she truly liked what was being posted and every resource she created. There’s so much unposted material and so many products she was so excited to share. I’m going to do everything I can to figure out how to continue this business in her honor.”

“Hailey always loved the community she built, and it fulfilled such a huge dream of hers to be a successful, self-made entrepreneur,” he continued. “Please continue to follow and share her content to help keep her passion for educating nurses and healthcare workers alive. You all made such an incredible impact on her life, and for that, I’ll always be grateful.”

Matthew praised his wife’s work, saying that her “legacy goes beyond the work she did or the aspirations she carried.”

“Her kindness and dedication to helping others left a mark on everyone she met. While we are keeping certain details private for now, we are grateful for those who have reached out in love and support during this unimaginable time,” he wrote. “I never imagined myself asking for anything, and Hailey wouldn’t have either, but for the sake of Crew, if you have a way to contribute anything at all to my Zelle account, it would mean time away from work for me while Crew and I work to rebuild the broken life Hailey and I had put together.”

Advertisement

“Please continue to hold our family, and especially little Crew, in your prayers as we learn to carry on without her. Her love and light will forever remain in all of our hearts,” he concluded. “Rest in peace, my love. You were everything and more. Always and forever. ?.”

Meanwhile, the LAFD shared a touching tribute on its official Instagram account, above.

“On March 29, 2025, during the delivery of their child, Mrs. Hailey Okula, wife of LAFD Engineer Matthew Okula, tragically passed away,” the LAFD captioend a photo of Hailey and Matthew. “The Los Angeles City Fire Department grieves the loss Mrs Okula and is grateful for the work of countless fire service members, including groups like @housewivesoflafd working to support Engineer Okula and his newborn, Crew, during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Advertisement

Matthew also opened up about the tragedy while speaking with FOX 11.

According to the outlet, just “two minutes” after Crew was born, she said, “I don’t feel good,” and went into cardiac arrest.

While holding his infant son and dog, Matthew — who wore a RN New Grads t-shirt and a hat that said “Dad” — told FOX 11, “She wanted to be mom so incredibly bad.”

Advertisement

Matthew — who was visibly emotional — recalled the horror he experienced in the hospital in the minutes following Crew’s birth. He said the doctors told him his wife suffered a “very, very rare complication” called amniotic fluid embolism. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) is “a rare and life-threatening complication that occurs when a pregnant woman gets amniotic fluid into their bloodstream just before, during or immediately after childbirth.”

“She gave her life in the most noble way. She was able to see him for a split second, and I’m always going to remember that,” Matthew said, choked up.

According to FOX 11, Hailey was 33. The clip was shared on the LAFD Instagram.

A GoFundMe set up for Matthew and the family has nearly reached its goal of $250,000 as of this posting, receiving over $238,000 in donations.

Advertisement

via: TooFab